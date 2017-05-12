Graduation Day For Joe Thomas Senior

Joe Thomas Senior, who became a folk hero when he became the oldest Division One college football player in history, stands with the rest of the Class of 2017 at graduation ceremonies at S.C. State. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

In November, Joe Thomas, Senior had the ultimate Senior Day as he was on the field for a few snaps in South Carolina State's November win over Savannah State.

When he carried the ball for the Bulldogs, he became the oldest player in the history of Division I football.

Thomas was back inside Dawson Bulldog Stadium Friday night as he joined the rest of the Class of 2017 in receiving his degree. Thomas made his way across the stage where he accepted his diploma in a journey that began four years ago when he was 51 years of age.

His son, Joe Thomas Jr. graduated from S.C. State and took his football talent to Lambeau Field where he is a linebacker with the Green Bay Packers.

So not only have father and son suited up for S.C. State, but they are also graduates of the Orangeburg school. But don't count on Senior spending a lot of time celebrating his new status.

"Get some rest," Thomas said.

"That's how I'm going to celebrate because I'm tired. I'm burned out. The last four years, going back and forth to Columbia took a lot out of me."

But now with the degree in hand, Thomas will not have to commute back and forth to Orangeburg. But he does say he will miss "the fun I had here, some nice people, the professors."

