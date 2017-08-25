Graphic Dash Cam Video Released of NC Officer-Involved Shooting

SMITHFIELD, NC (WNCN) — Johnston County District Attorney Susan Doyle released dash cam footage Friday afternoon of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Interstate 40 on the morning of July 8.

The video shows Johnston County Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers arriving at the scene near mile marker 337, west of Newton Grove, and finding Tina Renee Medlin, 50, of Raleigh, lying in the grass in front of a crashed Yukon Denali.

Authorities had been told by a witness on scene that Medlin was armed with a gun. Once on scene, officers asked Medlin to get up and show them her hands. Medlin gets up but doesn’t show officers her hands until she levels her gun at the officers and fires. Two officers returned fire, striking Medlin twice.

Medlin was transported to WakeMed, officials said.

Authorities originally reported that Medlin had died at the scene, but later recanted and said she was seriously injured. Medlin died three days later on July 11. Officials said she was shot in the right arm and in the head.

Officials said Trooper J. L. Taylor and Johnston County Deputy Taylor Davis “returned fire after being shot at by Tina Renee Medlin.”

Officials said Taylor is a 16-year veteran of the force and is assigned to Johnston County.

Doyle said in a press release sent along with the video that officers were justified in the shooting.

“Under the circumstances observed by Trooper Taylor and Deputy Davis, their use of deadly force was both reasonable and warranted,” she wrote.

