Great Playmaking Still Not Enough As USC Baseball Loses

Out at Founders Park the South Carolina baseball team, with an opportunity to win their first SEC series in a month on Sunday afternoon. Kentucky and USC tied and this was the series finale. Despite great plays Kentucky would prevail.

After a scoreless first inning South Carolina's DH, Ross "The Boss Grosvenor", smashes a solo shot to center field. The swing from the senior puts USC up 1-0.

However Kentucky would answer with three runs in the third inning. Evan White sends one to left field for a two run shot and UK leads 3-1.

The Gamecocks trailed 4-1 in the fifth before they mounted their comeback. The catcher, John Jones clobbers a pitch that results in a two run homerun to right field and it's a 4-3 game in the bottom of the frame.

Then Carlos Cortes would keep the momentum going. He hits a double to right field and that brings home LT Tolbert and were tied 4-4 with Gamecock fans going nuts at Founders Park.

USC would also play some great defense especially Jacob Olson. In the bottom of the sixth he tracks down a hit and guns it home as Jones stands tall at the plate to secure the out. That's the second time the two would link up to stop the Wildcats from scoring. But unfortunately it wasn't enough.

Kentucky would score five unanswered runs in the final two innings and win the finale 9-4 to take the series 2-1.

This is the first time since 1992 that USC has lost 5 conference series in a row. The Gamecocks host Wofford this Wednesday.

