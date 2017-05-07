Greenville police: Bikes used in the Olympics, Tour de France stolen

The Greenville Police Department reported last week two bikes were stolen from a home in the N. Main Street area. (Photo: Provided by the Greenville Police Department)

Two bicycles said to have been used during a past Olympics and Tour de France were stolen from a home last week, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Lt. JB Bell said Sunday in a release that between 11:59 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday, two bicycles were stolen from a garage at a home in the North Main Street area.

One bike is a men's Felt bicycle, valued at $20,000, with no foot pedals and a broken rear wheel. The second bicycle stolen is a men's S-Works, valued at $12,000.

Anyone with knowledge of the theft or the bike's whereabouts is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 23-Crime.

The Greenville News