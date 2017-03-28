Group Says NC Has 48 Hours to Repeal HB2 or Lose NCAA Events Through 2022

(Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Scott Dupree, Executive Director of the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance, said if North Carolina doesn't repeal House Bill 2 (HB2) in 48 hours, the state will lose NCAA championship events through 2022.

"I have confirmed with a contact very close to the NCAA that its deadline for HB2 is 48 hours from now. If HB2 has not been resolved by that time, the NCAA will have no choice but to move forward without the North Carolina bids. The NCAA has already delayed the bid review process once and has waited as long as it possibly can, and now it must finalize all championship site selections through spring of 2022," said Dupree.

Statement from the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau (Visit Raleigh) and the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance (GRSA)

We are encouraged by the bipartisan efforts underway in the state legislature to find a solution. That being said, we will not endorse any one bill; we simply seek a swift compromise that will allow us to begin to repair the reputation of our region and state and get back to selling and marketing Raleigh as the thriving Southern capital city that it is, one shaped by the passionate minds of its inclusive and welcoming residents. We don't know how the NCAA or other organizations will view specific proposed legislation to repeal and/or replace HB2. Therefore we will not attempt to speak on their behalf or on behalf of any other clients/groups that have expressed concern over holding events in Raleigh and Wake County.

Monday, the Associated Press released an analysis that showed North Carolina stands to lose $3.76 billion in lost business over a dozen years because of HB2, which does not permit transgender people to use public restrooms for the gender with which they identify.

The controversial "Bathroom Bill" prompted many companies and performers to pull out of North Carolina.



