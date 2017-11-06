Gunman was Judgmental and Unstable, Acquaintances Say

Yearbook Photo of Devin Kelley

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TEXAS - New details are emerging about the gunman in the deadly Sutherland Springs church shooting.

Officials confirmed Sunday afternoon 26 people died in the mass shooting at the church in the small town near La Vernia. Officials say 20 others were injured.

The shooter was identified as Devin Kelley, 26, of New Braunfels. He died after a chase involving a local resident. The exact circumstances of his death are still under investigation.

Kelley graduated New Braunfels High School in 2009. His family lives off Highway 46, a few miles north of the school. Comal County Sheriff’s deputies have restricted access to the family’s home.

People in the New Braunfels area are going online and sharing what they know about Kelley. Some of them say he was unstable with marital issues. We learned he was court-martialed in 2012 and was dishonorably discharged from the military.

His court-martial involved domestic abuse charges toward his ex-wife and her child. He spent one year in confinement for those charges, according to military officials.

People who knew him say he was very judgmental. They provided a yearbook photo of Kelley. Some said he often posted rude comments on Facebook. They said his most recent comments were dark and indicated he was going through relationship problems and possibly a break-up.

The speculation is the shooting was related to domestic violence and his most recent wife may have been the target in the shooting. But, that has not been confirmed.

© 2017 KENS-TV