Several Dead After Gunmen Open Fire at Canadian Mosque

Canadian police officers respond to a shooting in a mosque at the Québec City Islamic cultural center on Sainte-Foy Street in Quebec city on January 29, 2017. (Photo: ALICE CHICHE/AFP/Getty Images)

Gunmen opened fire at a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers Sunday, causing multiple deaths and injuries, officials said.

Five people were killed after the shooting shook up the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec, Reuters and CTV reported, citing the mosque's president, Mohamed Yangui. Quebec police confirmed the shooting had resulted in multiple fatalities, but did not confirm the death toll.

Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects were arrested, The Associated Press reported.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act “barbaric violence.”

"Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted. "My thoughts are with victims & their families."

Other Canadian officials echoed those sentiments.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale tweeted that his office was closely monitoring the situation, but he did not immediately confirm a motive for the shooting.

A witness told Reuters that up to three gunmen fired on about 40 people inside the mosque.

"Why is this happening here? This is barbaric,” said the mosque's president, Mohamed Yangui, according to Reuters.

The mosque last June was the site of an anti-Islamic hate crime during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. In that incident, a worshipper found a pig's head left at the mosque's doorstep around 2:30 a.m. It was accompanied by a note that read, "Bon appétit," the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported. Eating pork is prohibited in the Islamic faith.

The center posted a photo of the package on its Facebook page.

(© 2017 USA TODAY)