Camel Kingdom is one of the newest attractions at the South Carolina State Fair

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Everyday is "HUMP day" at the South Carolina State Fair thanks to Camel Kingdom.

The new attraction features blue-eyed, black-and-white spotted, snow white, and traditional camels.

Fairgoers can learn all about camels, witness a baby camel being bottle-fed and treat themselves to a camel ride.

They're located on Academic Avenue and have performances every day of the fair.

The presentation is Courtesy of America's Show Camels.

