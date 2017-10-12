WLTX
Close

Happy HUMP Day! New Camel Attraction at SC State Fair

Fairgoers can learn all about camels, witness a baby camel being bottle fed and treat themselves to a camel ride.

Whitney Sullivan, wltx 7:44 PM. EDT October 12, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Everyday is "HUMP day" at the South Carolina State Fair thanks to Camel Kingdom. 

The new attraction features blue-eyed, black-and-white spotted, snow white, and traditional camels. 

Fairgoers can learn all about camels, witness a baby camel being bottle-fed and treat themselves to a camel ride. 

They're located on Academic Avenue and have performances every day of the fair. 

The presentation is Courtesy of America's Show Camels. 

 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories