Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Everyday is "HUMP day" at the South Carolina State Fair thanks to Camel Kingdom.
The new attraction features blue-eyed, black-and-white spotted, snow white, and traditional camels.
Fairgoers can learn all about camels, witness a baby camel being bottle-fed and treat themselves to a camel ride.
They're located on Academic Avenue and have performances every day of the fair.
The presentation is Courtesy of America's Show Camels.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs