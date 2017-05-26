Harbison West Elementary Provides Books For Summer Reading

First graders at Harbison West Elementary School get a chance to pick out five books to keep and read over the summer. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) – Harbison West Elementary School wants to make sure their students don’t slide backwards during the summer break.

That's why the school partnered with local businesses to buy books for students to keep.



"Some of our kids can lose as much as two months of the learning that they've gained over the school year by not keeping their brains engaged over the summer,” says Bunnie Ward, chair of the Harbison West Elementary School Improvement Council. “We really want to make it fun, but at the same time make sure that they don't lose all of that learning and hard work that the teachers and the students have put into it throughout the school year."

Throughout the week, Harbison West’s more than 700 students got a chance to pick out five brand new books.

Several first graders were excited about the opportunity to read.



"I wanted to get smarter over the summer and learn how to read every day,” says Chloe.

"I like reading Dr. Seuss books and hero books,” says Calvin.

The students who read their books over the summer and keep a journal can participate in the back to school party at the elementary school in the fall.



