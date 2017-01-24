Hatchimals the subject of class-action lawsuit

A screengrab from provided video of Hatchimals. (Photo: Hatchimals: Spin Master, Custom)

The holiday's hottest toy is now the focus of a class action lawsuit.

A California woman is suing the maker of Hatchimals. She said the toy she purchased for her daughter never hatched.

The lawsuit claims "millions of children and families across the globe were sourly disappointed" by the gift.

Some parents took their complaints to social media.

That prompted the toy's maker -- Spin Master -- to encourage disappointed buyers to contact its customer service.

