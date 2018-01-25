12-Year-Old Florida Boy Died of the Flu, his Father Says

Dylan Winnik died over the weekend. (Photo: WPEC)

A West Palm Beach 12-year-old boy who was found dead at home died from the flu, his father said.

Sergio Winnik told WPEC that his son, Dylan Winnik, went to school on Friday and a birthday party over the weekend, then came home with a fever.

The father told WPEC he had to run a naturalization service and asked the boy if he wanted to come along. Dylan told his father he just wanted to stay at home and watch TV.

After he was gone for two hours, Sergio Winnik tried to call his son, but got no answer. He asked a neighbor to check on the boy, and when the neighbor entered the house, the boy was found in the bathroom.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help with funeral expenses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the following steps to help prevent the flu:

Try to avoid close contact with sick people.

While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

If you are sick with flu-like illness, CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. (Your fever should be gone for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.)

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.

