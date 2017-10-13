12-year-old knocked unconscious during football game

12-year-old Luke McJunkin was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital after being knocked unconscious and suffering a concussion during a football game.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- A York County middle school student was airlifted to CMC Main Wednesday after suffering a concussion during a football game in Clover, the boy's mother said.

Julia McJunkin said her 12-year-old son Luke was on defense running toward the ball when he was hit, knocking him unconscious for more than 20 minutes.

Unable to attend the game because of work, Julia got the call no parent ever wants.

"Indescribable. When I got the phone call and they said the paramedics were coming I could deal with that, but when they called back and said he's still not moving and it's been at least 10 minutes and they were waiting for the helicopter to come, that's when I really lost it," McJunkin said.

Luke's medical team put him in a neck brace and kept him in the hospital overnight. He is now at home resting, unable to watch television. His mom hopes to send him to school next week.

"Everything we know about concussions is that they are very serious," said Neurosurgeon Vinay Deshmukh, with Carolina Neurosurgeon and Spine. "The symptoms can range from a classic headache, neck pain, nausea, vomiting, visual symptoms, clumsiness, difficulty walking, double vision, ringing in the ears and the list goes on."

Dr. Deshmukh believes every parent should know the signs of a concussion and talk with their young athletes to let them know it's OK to come out of the game and get help if they think they may have had a concussion.

Julia McJunkin will keep Luke out of the final two games of the season. She is hesitate to let her son play football again.

"We're taking it day by day," she said.

