Chick-fil-A adds gluten-free bun to menu

Photo courtesy: Chick-Fil-A (Photo: Ashton Staniszewski)

Chick-fil-A is dipping into the gluten-free market by introducing a new sandwich bun nationwide.

The chain says the option comes as more customers have asked for more gluten-free options on their menu.

The new bun is made with ancient grains quinoa and amaranth. It is enriched with vitamins and minerals and is lightly sweetened with molasses and raisins.

The new bun has 150 calories and costs an additional $1.15. It comes individually packaged and can be ordered with any Chick-fil-A sandwich.

