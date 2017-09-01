Order Could Mean Violence for SC Health Care Providers, Says Group

(Photo: iStockPhoto)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A group that lobbies on reproductive health issues says a South Carolina measure could mean violence against health care providers.



The South Carolina chapter of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists wrote to Gov. Henry McMaster that the creation of a public list of physicians and medical practices affiliated with abortion providers "would be an invitation for intimidation, threats, and even violence." That's one of the provisions in an executive order the Republican signed last week.



The letter was obtained Friday by The Associated Press.

A law President Donald Trump signed in April lets states deny certain federal funding to abortion providers including Planned Parenthood. That measure nullified an Obama-era rule explicitly stopping states from denying federal Title X family planning funds to clinics that also provide abortion services.

