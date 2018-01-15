Is it Too Late to get the Flu Shot?

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Flu season is in full force and has already claimed the lives of 20 children across the country and 15 people in South Carolina. Now many are wondering if it's too late to get the flu shot or what they should do if they know someone with the flu.

Mike Aley is a family nurse practitioner with Lexington Medical Center says cases have picked up at his doctor office off of St. Andrew’s Road in Irmo.

"A lot and rampant. Seems like it's picked up in just the last week or so. This year is pretty high and prevalent early but it doesn't mean that we won't get another wave later as well," explained Aley.



According to Lexington Medical Center, in December they saw 564 cases of the flu. So far this month, they've seen 841 cases.

With the flu being widespread, some are wondering if time is up to get the flu shot.



"It's not too late. Some pharmacies and some offices may be running low of the vaccine but if you can get it, I would highly recommend you get the flu vaccine," said Aley.



According to the CDC, every state in the United States besides Hawaii have reported high widespread flu activity.

Aley says there are some things you can do like using hand sanitizer to keep safe if you know someone who has the bug.



"The flu spreads through respiratory droplets. If someone in the family is ill, you don't want to be within a few feet. Even just breathing, talking, laughing, sneezing, etc. can spread," explained Aley.

If you already have the flu, Aley says there's some things you can do to help prevent it from spreading to other people.

"Good hand hygiene like covering your cough. If you're ill, stay at home. (That’s) some of the basic precautions," explained Aley.

