Man saved from flesh-eating bacteria

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Arrest Made in Sumter Stabbing Death
-
What You'll Find Inside the Bowling Alley, Quaker Steak Off Shop Road
-
Woman's Body Found in West Columbia
-
Lexington Deputies Search for Missing Teen
-
Vancouver mother's warning after son dies from dentist visit
-
House Calls For Firing DPS Director Smith
-
Syrai Sanders recovers in hospital
-
Food Program Tackles Child and Adult Hunger
-
Deputy Helps Girl Build Snowman When Her Parents Weren't Able To
-
Watch ' Dramatic emergency landing detailed on FAA audio
More Stories
-
House Approves New State BudgetMar 15, 2017, 7:01 a.m.
-
Columbia Tourism Officials Unveil New LookMar 14, 2017, 10:11 p.m.
-
Woman's Body Found in West Columbia Home, SLED InvestigatesMar 14, 2017, 6:26 p.m.