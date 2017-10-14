Palmetto Health Offers Free Flu Shots

File (Photo: Charles Krupa, AP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Palmetto Health is teaming up with local churches to hold free flu shots from October 7-November 18.

The goal of the free flu shot event is to get more children immunized this flu season.

Insurance is not required, but consent forms for children under the age of 18 must be signed by a parent or guardian. Shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here's a the list of churches working with Palmetto Health to offer free flu shots:

October 7, 9 a.m. – noon, St. John Baptist Church, 3404 W. Beltline Boulevard

October 14, 9 a.m. – noon, Grace Christian Church, 5010 Monticello Road

October 21, 9 a.m. – noon, Second Nazareth Baptist Church, 2300 Elmwood Avenue

October 28, 9 a.m. – noon, Columbia Church of Christ, 1049 Harbor Drive, West Columbia

November 4, 9 a.m. – noon, Bible Way Church of Atlas Road, 2440 Atlas Road

November 11, 9 a.m. – noon, Jehovah Missionary Baptist Church, 805 S. Harvin Street, Sumter

November 18, 9 a.m. – noon, The Brook, 8328 Parklane Road

