SC Cities Make Top 50 Mosquito Cities List

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Summer is right around the corner and that means swimsuits, warm weather and ... mosquitos.

Orkin released their Top 50 Mosquito Cities List Monday. 21 metro areas in the southeast are listed in the ranking.

Charleston, Columbia and Myrtle Beach-Florence are listed, but you might be surprised where they rank on the list!

Topping the list for the fourth year in a row is Atlanta, followed by Washington D.C., Chicago, New York City and Miami-Fort Lauderdale.

Orkin's top 50 list ranks metro areas by their number and commercial customers in the past year that needed treatment for mosquitos.

Full list:

1.Atlanta

2.Washington, D.C. (+1)

3.Chicago (-1)

4.New York (+1)

5.Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (+8)

6.Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

7.Houston (+5)

8.Detroit (-4)

9.Charlotte, N.C. (-1)

10.Nashville, Tenn. (-3)

11.Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla. (+11)

12.Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Fla. (+11)

13.Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Va. (+1)

14.Memphis, Tenn. (-3)

15.Mobile-Pensacola, Fla. (+11)

16.West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, Fla. (+15)

17.Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (-8)

18.Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Mich. (-3)

19.Boston (-9)

20.Phoenix, Ariz.

21.Philadelphia (+9)

22.Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., Asheville, N.C. (-6)

23.Richmond-Petersburg, Va. (-2)

24.Kansas City, Mo. (+25)

25.Cleveland-Akron-Canton, Ohio (-7)

26.St. Louis, Mo.

27.New Orleans, La. (+16)

28.Baltimore, Md. (+9)

29.Los Angeles

30.Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. (-11)

31.Hartford-New Haven, Conn. (-8)

32.Lafayette, La. (+12)

33.Knoxville, Tenn. (+1)

34.Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y. (-17)

35.Indianapolis, Ind. (-8)

36.Birmingham, Ala. (+11)

37.Austin, Texas (+11)

38.Cincinnati, Ohio (+7)

39.San Antonio, Texas

40.Baton Rouge, La.

41.Charleston, S.C. (-16)

42.Shreveport, La.

43.Columbia, S.C.

44.Columbus, Ohio (-12)

45.Bangor, Maine (-16)

46.Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, Mich. (-18)

47.Greensboro-High Pt.-Winston-Salem, N.C. (-9)

48.Myrtle Beach-Florence, S.C. (-2)

49.Tulsa, Okla. (-13)

50.Little Rock-Pine Bluff, Ark.

