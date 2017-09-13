Seasonal Allergies Made Worse by Irma

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - If you have allergies, or know someone who does, then you know. It's bad out there, and now made worse by Hurricane Irma.

"Over the next couple of days, you'll see the pollen numbers go up." said NBC Charlotte Meteorologist John Wendel.

"But as you see this storm coming across the Caribbean, those pollens in some of those Islands get spread out across the Southeast. We're seeing pollen here that we haven't seen before."

"We're seeing a lot of people everyday that are coming in with watery eyes, itchy eyes, runny nose, sneezing, just the upper repertory misery of seasonal allergies." said Dr. Charles Bregier, Medical Director for Novant Health.

Dr. Bregier recommends people who need relief limit outdoor activities on windy days, wear a mask to limit pollen intake, and consider taking medication after taking with their doctors.

Bregier says to keep in mind the medications can take a few days to start working.

"Let's say you have a big camping trip, or you know you've got to tackle all those leaves and stuff. You may want to start it a few days earlier."

The fall allergy season will affect sufferers until around Thanksgiving.

