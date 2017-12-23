Two-Time Liver Transplant Recipient Knows Value Of Organ Donation

Clemmons, NC (WFMY) - Ever since she was 6-years-old, diagnosed with an autoimmune incurable disease, Amanda Pearson knew the value of life - because life for her was not guaranteed without an organ donor.

“My autoimmune disease, there is no cure. There's no medicine. And so, organ transplant is – and was - my cure,” she said.

RELATED | A Kidney For Christmas: Triad Girl's Wish

She had her first liver transplant at 15, and then a second one was needed this year. However, several scheduled transplants had fallen through. Pearson describes one incident in July.

“I got as far as to the hospital, admitted, and under anesthesia. They were so close to surgery and the surgeon called it off,” she said.

Then in October - it was a go.

“I knew in my bones that God had a plan for me and I was learning patience and learning trust, and I knew this was going to be it,” she said.

The surgery went well, as did the recovery. For this liver, just like the last one, Pearson always thinks about the donors, who died but gave her life.

“It’s really beautiful that some people really want to help others to their last breath. That's really special,” she said, “I really hope that my donor is in heaven and thinking like, I am really glad that this person has my liver. I really hope that they feel that connection that I feel.”

Now, a few short months later, surrounded by loved ones, Pearson says she has so much to be thankful for, this Christmas, and every single day.

“With that first liver I was able to graduate from high school, go to college, get married, buy a house, and I have a great little dog. And with the second liver, I really hope to have a family and live a normal life,” she said, “I have a future now that I didn't have before.”

If you’re interested in finding out how to donate, click here.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY