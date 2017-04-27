USC Researchers Study Pregnancy and Weight Gain

The University of South Carolina presents the Health in Pregnancy and Postpartum (HIPP) Research Study (Photo: Arnold School of Public Health Prevention Research Center (USC))

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Pregnancy is a time most women enjoy eating whatever they want. But new research shows gaining too much weight during pregnancy can lead to major health issues like high blood pressure, blood clots, and even diabetes. Birth outcomes may be affected as well.

Researchers at the University of SC are hoping their research study can help women in our state have healthier pregnancies. Dr. Sara Wilcox, the Director of the Prevention Research Center at USC, is conducting a Health In Pregnancy and Postpartum (HIPP) research study. In the HIPP study, each woman receives personal wellness counseling, phone calls, podcasts and an arm band to track her activity. The hope is that the extra help and education will help woman eat healthier and stay more active during pregnancy.

The HIPP Study is looking for African American and Caucasian pregnant women who are in their first trimester (≤16 weeks) to participate in the study. Women will be enrolled in the study from early pregnancy until one year after they deliver, and will receive up to $95 for completing study visits.

If you are interested in further screening to see if you are eligible for the study, please take the HIPP Interest Survey.

For complete details call the USC Arnold School of Public Health at (803) 777-8268 or email EWingard@mailbox.sc.edu.

