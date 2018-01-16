Vegan Soul Food? USC Researchers Study How to Make Soul Food Healthier

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - University researchers are figuring out whether soul food laden with fat and salt can be made healthy -- and delicious -- by using plants-only recipes.



The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that University of South Carolina researchers are launching a two-year study on what happens when ingredients are changed in ways that cut calories and can prevent heart disease.

Scientists are recruiting African-Americans to test vegan versions of the food that sprang from Sunday church gatherings after slavery was abolished.

Participants in the 24-month will be assigned into two groups. One will eat a healthy take on soul food that includes animal products like meat and dairy. Another group will be assigned a plant-based diet.

The 24-month study includes:

nutrition and cooking classes

access to a Nutritionist

group support

up to $210 in financial compensation

recipes and more

In order to participate, you must meet the following criteria:

Self-identify as African American

Be between the ages of 18-65 years

Body Mass Index between 25- 49.9 kg/m2

Live in the Columbia, SC/Midlands area

Be able to attend all monitoring and weekly class visits

Be willing to be randomized to either diet

Not currently following a vegan diet

Not currently on medication for diabetes

Not currently pregnant or breastfeeding (or plan to become pregnant in the next 24 months)

Studies rank South Carolina residents as suffering some of the country's highest levels of obesity, diabetes and hypertension.

For more information, visit NewSoul.org.

