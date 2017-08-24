Viral Meningitis Diagnosed in South Carolina Student

BUFFALO, S.C. (AP) - An elementary school student in South Carolina is being treated for viral meningitis.



Union County Schools spokesman Jeff Stribble tells local media a student at Buffalo Elementary School in Buffalo went home sick from school and was diagnosed on Tuesday. The student's classroom and other areas have been cleaned. Parents were notified, and a letter was sent home with students Wednesday.



Stribble says the student is being treated at home and is responding well to treatment.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, viral meningitis is the most common type of meningitis, an inflammation of the tissue that covers the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck and sensitivity to bright light. The CDC says viral meningitis is less severe than bacterial meningitis.

