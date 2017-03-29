What Sleep Can Do for Kids

Fort Collins leads the nation in getting enough sleep, according to the CDC (Photo: Getty Images)

KUSA - Getting enough sleep is hard to do some times. What may be harder is trying to make sure your kids are getting enough sleep.

According to sleep psychologists at Children’s Hospital Colorado, teens need 8 to 10 hours of sleep a night, school-aged kids need 9 to 11 hours, and preschoolers and toddlers need 10 to 14 hours.

Researchers say when we’re not well rested, the brain can’t focus making it harder to put things in long and short term memories – so there’s an attention deficit, which can sometime mimic the symptoms of ADHD.

© 2017 KUSA-TV