(WLTX) -- Smoke still lingers in the Newberry area after a large landfill fire off SC Highway 21 near Belfast Road.

Newberry County deputies say the county's fire department and rescue squads have been at the scene since early Sunday morning working to extinguish the fire.

Due to the current windy weather, smoke is spreading throughout the county. Anyone with breathing conditions within a five mile area of the site should use precaution. DHEC, Newberry County Haz Mat and emergency services are monitoring air quality.

