Recognize this Ring? Massachusetts Class Ring Found on Ground in Florida

BROOKSVILLE, FLA. - Do you know someone who’s missing an old class ring? One was found on Sunday in Hernando County.

Shannon Casel’s daughter found the University of Massachusetts ring in Brooksville. Shannon posted a photo of it on Facebook, hoping the photo spreads across Facebook so it can be returned to its owner.

She’s not giving a lot of information about the ring, so that it doesn't fall into the wrong hands. There are details about it that only the ring’s owner would know, including initials on the inside.

If you know who the ring belongs to, contact Shannon through her Facebook page. Let’s help her reunite the ring with its owner!

