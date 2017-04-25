Hendrick Says Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Retire After Season

Dale Earnhardt, Junior will not race again for the remainder of 2016 as he continues to deal with the effects of a concussion. (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel, Christopher Hanewinckel)

Hendrick Motorsports announced in a tweet on Tuesday morning that driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2017 season.

Earnhardt was voted the most popular driver 14 times by NASCAR fans since his racing career began in 1999. He has 603 career starts and 26 wins on the circuit. He won the Daytona 500 in 2004 and 2014.

