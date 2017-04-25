WLTX
Hendrick Says Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Retire After Season

USA TODAY Sports , wltx 9:30 AM. EDT April 25, 2017

Hendrick Motorsports announced in a tweet on Tuesday morning that driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2017 season.

Earnhardt was voted the most popular driver 14 times by NASCAR fans since his racing career began in 1999. He has 603 career starts and 26 wins on the circuit. He won the Daytona 500 in 2004 and 2014.

