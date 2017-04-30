Here's how a corndog led man to $5 million

(Photo: tycoon751/ThinkStock)

A Georgia man can credit his wife's food cravings for a $5 million lottery win.

Richard Britt of Temple said he was running errands for his wife when he bought a ticket for the Georgia Lottery's Millionaire Jumbo Bucks scratcher at Red Top Food Mart no W. Highway 78.

"My wife asked me to go and pick up a corn dog," he said. "I bought a ticket since I was already there."

In the next few moments, a bit of history was made for the couple as he scratched off the lucky ticket and learned he was the winner.

"Neither one of us could believe it," he said. "I'm still surprised that I won."

Suddenly, that trip to the store may lead to trips with a little more distance since Britt said he plans to use the money to travel. He claimed his prize at the Georgia Lottery's Columbus District Office.

Money from the Georgia Lottery goes toward specific educational programs including Georgia's HOPE Scholarship and Georgia's Pre-K Program. Over the years, the lottery has raised $18.4 billion for education, helped over 1.7 million students with college expenses and allowed more than 1.4 million 4-year-olds attend prekindergarten.

