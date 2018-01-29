Here's How to Combat the Flu

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The number of people going to see the doctor for flu-like illness is increasing to the highest activity since the H1N1 flu pandemic nearly 10 years ago.

That's according to government health officials.

At least 37 children nationwide have been killed by the flu this season. Schools across the country are racing to contain the virus. at least six school districts in Oklahoma closed because too many staff and students called out sick.

In South Carolina, there were a total of 470 flu associated hospitalizations. The number of reported deaths since the beginning of the flu season, which began in October, is 46.

How You Can Tell If You Have the Flu:

So how can you tell if you have the flu or the common cold?

The Centers for Disease Control says cold symptoms are gradual, while flu are abrupt and show up all at once. Having a fever is rare for a cold while fever is typical with the flu.

Chills are fairly common with the flu while they are uncommon with the cold. The CDC says common symptoms from the cold like sneezing, stuffy nose and sore throat will not always show up in persons with the flu.

Tips for Caring for a Flu Patient:

If your loved one does have the flu, here are some tips on the best way to care for them:

Designate one person as the caregiver so others in the home don't become sick as well.

Designate a sick room for the person if possible.

Make sure the sick person has a alcohol-based hand sanitizer, a cooler or pitcher with ice and drinks near by.

Wear disposable gloves if you are cleaning or disinfecting items around the home that has been touched by the sick person.

Wash all bed sheets and towels in hot water along with any dishes.

The Red Cross Needs Your Help:

Because of the flu and colder temperatures, the Red Cross says they need your help.

Nationwide they say with so many people sick, they have had very low turnout to many of their blood drives. Donors who are healthy and feeling well are urged to schedule donation appointments and invite others to do the same as soon as possible.

You can give blood after receiving the influenza vaccine if you are symptom-free and meet all other eligibility requirements.

If you would like to give blood...the columbia red cross donation center is located at 2751 Bull Street.

Get the Flu Shot:

Of Course, doctors say the best way to prevent the flu is to get the flu shot.

And it's never too late to get one. To find a location. go to the Flu Shot Finder page here on WLTX.com.

