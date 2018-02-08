Heroin, Crack, Cocaine Seized During Camden Raid, Two Arrested

CAMDEN, SC - The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office arrested two people on February 6 after executing a search warrant at a home at 506 King Street in Camden.

According to Chief Deputy Jack Rushing, over the past several weeks, KCSO narcotics investigators had been receiving information that multiple types of narcotics were being sold from the King Street residence. Over that time, investigators were able to obtain enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for the residence.

At about 9:30 a.m., the KCSO executed the search warrant and seized approximately one ounce of heroin, four ounces of marijuana, small quantities of crack cocaine and cocaine powder. Along with the drugs, the investigators found a .380 caliber pistol.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident: Brandon Hasan Jones, 33, of Columbia and Floyd Lamar Neal of Camden.

Jones has been charged with trafficking heroin (28 grams or more), possession of crack and possession of cocaine. Neal has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of crack cocaine. Both men were transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center and have since been released on bond.

Jones has previously been arrested for a number of charges including possession of marijuana, grand larceny, burglary, hit and run, driving under suspension, and violation of probation.

Neal has been previously arrested for multiple charges as well including possession of cocaine, felony conspiracy, resisting a public officer, simple assault, domestic violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

