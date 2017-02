High School Hoops - Feb. 17

Brookland-Cayce head basketball coach Robert Wells has the greaseboard out as he diagrams what he wants run during the next sequence. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Scores from across the state as the high school basketball playoffs head towards the final weeks.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Class AAA

Second Round

Upper State

Berea 84, Chester 82



Clinton 53, Pendleton 42



Seneca 92, Chapman 84



Southside 65, Camden 52



Lower State

Bishop England 70, Strom Thurmond 60



Brookland-Cayce 60, Timberland 36



Dillon 56, Wade Hampton (H) 44



Ridgeland-Hardeeville 66, Loris 53



Class A

Second Round

Upper State

Calhoun Falls 62, McBee 53



Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 64, McCormick 57



Lewisville 76, Estill 41



Williston-Elko 58, Timmonsville 41



Lower State

East Clarendon 59, Military Magnet Academy 52



Hemingway 88, C.E. Murray 61



GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Class AAAAA

Second Round

Upper State

Clover 62, T.L. Hanna 55



Dorman 63, Westside 40



Wade Hampton (G) 54, Nation Ford 44



Woodmont 57, Rock Hill 52



Lower State

Conway 54, Dutch Fork 45



Goose Creek 68, Lexington 29



Irmo 57, Carolina Forest 47



Socastee 50, Spring Valley 47



Class AAAA

Second Round

Upper State

Greenville 53, Eastside 37



North Augusta 63, Westwood 44



Richland Northeast 52, Greer 50



Ridge View 49, Midland Valley 44



Lower State

Crestwood 56, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 39



Darlington 46, Myrtle Beach 22



Lower Richland 55, Hartsville 53



Wilson 64, Lakewood 34



Class AA

Second Round

Upper State

Cheraw 55, W.J. Keenan 27



Christ Church Episcopal 66, Lee Central 23



Landrum 79, Chesterfield 40



Lower State

Batesburg-Leesville 53, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 45



Burke 49, Barnwell 24



Mullins 85, Carvers Bay 43



SCISA Class AAA

First Round

Ben Lippen 51, Orangeburg Prep 32



SCISA Class AA

First Round

Pee Dee Academy 51, Robert E. Lee Academy 16



SCISA Class A

First Round

Cathedral Academy 59, Patrick Henry Academy 54



Curtis Baptist, Ga. 42, Andrew Jackson Academy 36

