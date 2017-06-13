Hillary Clinton Jokes 'Covfefe' Was Trump's 'Hidden Message to the Russians'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Stolen Truck Involved in Serious Crash in Columbia
-
Lexington Deputies Search for Missing Woman
-
New Development Changing Huger Street Area
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Concord mother was attacked by a large shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas.
-
Driver finds python under the hood
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
GA Prison Guards Killed by Inmates
-
Residents Vote on Tax to Repair Lake Dogwood
-
Failed Proposal was Actually a Practical Joke
More Stories
-
Missing Mother's Family Asks the Public for HelpJun 13, 2017, 6:57 p.m.
-
'Failed Proposal' at Fireflies Game was a Practical JokeJun 13, 2017, 6:40 p.m.
-
Nephew Drove Getaway Car in Fatal Columbia ShootingJun 13, 2017, 4:02 p.m.