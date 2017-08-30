Houston students to receive three free meals a day for 2017-2018 school year

HOUSTON -- The Houston Independent School District announced Wednesday all students will eat all school meals for free during the 2017-2018 school year.

The approval came from the United States Department of Agriculture and the Texas Department of Agriculture to waive the required application process for the National School Lunch/Breakfast Program.

HISD says the free meals come in the wake of flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey.

“Despite the federal waiver, HISD is still asking parents and guardians to complete and return the application,” HISD stated in a press release. “The National School Lunch/School Breakfast Program applications and surveys are available at https://mealapps.houstonisd.org. They can also be accessed by visiting the HISD Nutrition Services website and clicking on the “One Form Means So Much” button on the right side of the page. The information received in the forms helps the district to secure funding and track student data.”

“The flooding that is affecting the city of Houston has been devastating to so many. Some of the areas that are the hardest hit are filled with working parents whose limited funds will need to go toward recovery efforts,” said Houston ISD Superintendent Richard Carranza. “This waiver will give our families one less concern as they begin the process of restoring their lives. It will also provide a sense of normalcy by allowing students to have access to up to three nutritious meals each and every school day.”

The waiver will take effect immediately, allowing students to take advantage of free meals when school resumes.

