Homeland Sercurity Grants S.C. REAL ID Extension

Sample SC Driver's License (Photo: SC DMV)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) South Carolinians will be able to use their South Carolina driver's licenses to enter military bases and federal buildings.

According to S.C. Senate Transportation Committee chairman Larry Grooms helped to negotiate an agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security this week. The extension is until June 6, 2017 and certain changes will be made to the licenses. The changes were mandidated by Congress under the REAL ID Act of 2005.

Recently the Obama administration told S.C. officials that South Carolina was not in compliance and as such S.C. driver's licenses would no longer be a federally accepted form of ID.

South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles director Kevin Shwedo will appear before a Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday January 18 at 11 AM to give a compete briefing on the extension.

