Homer Runs Power USC Softball In NCAA Opener

In college softball the South Carolina Gamecocks had their NCAA opener on the West Coast. They faced St Francis Friday night in the Tucson, Arizona Regional. You can call this the Boesel game.

Mackenize Boesel, the freshman, was the star of the night for USC. She blasted a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning to give South Carolina a 9-0 lead over St. Francis. Then she hit a three run homer run to end the game in five innings.

Boesel was 3-3 and set a new freshman season record with 9 home runs this year. She also drove in 8 rbis which ties a single game record for the Gamecocks.

USC hit four homers in this game and fellow freshman Cayla Drotar got the win in the pitching circle. She went the distance with two unearned and forcing 12 St. Francis batters to ground out.