Horses Presumed Stolen from Kershaw County

Yago (left), and River (Photo: NetPosse)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies are searching for two horses that are presumed stolen.

Netposse Alert, a group that puts out information whenever horses are lost or stolen, said that "River" and "Yago" were taken from the back pasture of Dragoon Farms near Boykin.

The hot wire on the back gate of the enclosure had been cut, the group says, allowing someone to lead the Marsh Tacky horses away and load them up and taken them from the property.

The horses are believed to have been taken during a rain storm.

River is a mare, while Yago is a gelding. They're both six years old and 14 hands high, and each has a star marking on their head.

The Kershaw County Sheriff's says they've been made aware of the report. A reward is being offered, according to Netposse.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff's department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

(Photo: NetPosse)

© 2017 WLTX-TV