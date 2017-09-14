Hospital Employee Pays Parking Ticket of Freeman Victim's Family

An employee at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane stepped up to do a good deed Thursday for a family who was there to see a victim of the Freeman High School shooting.
The family received a parking ticket outside the hospital.
An employee realized why the family was there, grabbed the parking ticket and offered to pay it themselves.
More proof our community is #FreemanStrong together: Sacred Heart tells me an employee paid a parking ticket of a victim's family member pic.twitter.com/Pd4JHsEUAD— Rob Harris (@KREMRob) September 14, 2017
Sophomore Sam Strahan was killed in Wednesday's shooting. Three girls were injured and taken to Sacred Heart.
