Hospital Employee Pays Parking Ticket of Freeman Victim's Family

We stand with you, Freeman.

Travis Pittman , KREM 1:56 PM. EDT September 14, 2017

An employee at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane stepped up to do a good deed Thursday for a family who was there to see a victim of the Freeman High School shooting.

The family received a parking ticket outside the hospital.

An employee realized why the family was there, grabbed the parking ticket and offered to pay it themselves.

Sophomore Sam Strahan was killed in Wednesday's shooting. Three girls were injured and taken to Sacred Heart.

 

