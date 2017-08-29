Houston officials won't confirm officer drowning

Houston officials say they're aware of a report of a police officer drowning in his patrol car as he was driving to work.



Mayor Sylvester Turner and police Chief Art Acevedo would not confirm the report in The Houston Chronicle.



The newspaper, citing three department officials it did not name, says the 30-year officer was heading to work Sunday when he became trapped in high water on Interstate 45 in north Harris County and then couldn't get himself out of his car.



The newspaper says the department hasn't yet notified his family. Search teams are attempting to recover his body.



