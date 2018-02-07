Houston Widow Sends Valentines to Other Widows

Valentine’s Day is supposed to be the holiday of love, but for those who have lost a spouse, it can be overwhelmingly lonely. However, there is a Houston widow who has decided to turn her pain into a mission to help others like her. (Photo: KHOU)

However, there is a Houston widow who has decided to turn her pain into a mission to help others like her.

On Tuesday, Susan Moore spent much of her day putting the finishing touches on 100 pink packages that she’ll soon send out to total strangers, all of whom have broken hearts.

Valentine’s Day is a holiday Susan Moore looked forward to during her 14 years of marriage to her husband, Michael.

“We were engaged in five months, married in nine months...meant to be,” Moore said.

However, in 2014, Michael Moore died unexpectedly at just 43 years old, leaving Susan and their two children devastated.

“The worst day of our life. It's surreal. It's telling the kids that the doctors are going to make Daddy get better, and it just doesn't happen. It is a profound loss," she said.

The Valentine’s Days since have been difficult.

“You see all the cards and the candy and the balloons and the flowers… and you don't get flowers from your spouse anymore," Moore said.

So last year, with the goal of mending her broken heart, Moore went to Facebook, soliciting names and addresses.

“I know that Valentine’s Day can be very lonely for someone who is recently widowed,” Moore wrote, “so if you have a friend who's recently widowed, I would love to send them a secret valentine.”

Moore received 10 responses, so she sent out 10 boxes. Each contained a beautiful glass heart shaped magnet, a box of chocolates and a handwritten note.

One recipient was Kimberly Hillman. She had recently lost her husband of 25 years, David, to cancer.

“(He was an) amazing person,” Hillman said. “I miss every day.”

Hillman described the past year as, “kind of like an adrenaline fog, I call it, where you’re getting through the first this, the first that.”

Including the first Valentine’s Day. However, Hillman says Moore’s surprise was a happy one.

Hillman shared the note which read, in part:

“Hi, Kimberly, you don't know me, but we had a mutual friend who shared with me that your husband had passed away. I am so very sorry to hear that. Since I know that holidays can be hard I wanted to send you a little valentine.”

“To get kindness and love from someone you've never even met is huge,” Hillman said. “It floored me. It was the nicest thing ever."

This year, Moore is back at it again, but with a lot more packages. She received more than 100 requests.

“The response was overwhelming,” Moore said.

Moore is now thinking about turning this mission into a non-profit in hopes of cheering up as many widows or widowers as possible.

“When we can help others feel good when they're not feeling so good inside...then that's a wonderful thing," she said.

