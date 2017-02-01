How To Make Delicisous Grain Bowls

Grain bowl

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Chef Keith Campbell of Raid My Pantry has some great reciepes for delicious and healthy grain bowls.

RMP Green Rice Sweet Potato Bowl - Vegan

INGREDIENTS

Green rice

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1½ cups long grain brown rice

3 cups vegetable broth

1½ cup baby spinach, lightly packed

½ cup cilantro, lightly packed

1 jalapeño or serrano pepper, seeded, membranes removed and roughly chopped

1 medium shallot, peeled and roughly chopped

1 garlic clove, peeled, roughly chopped

¼ teaspoon salt, more to taste

Sweet potatoes

2 pounds sweet potatoes (3 to 4 medium sweet potatoes), peeled and sliced into 1-inch chunks

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon sea salt

Seasoned black beans

2 cans (14 ounces each) black beans or 3 cups cooked black beans, drained

2 teaspoons ground cumin

½ teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon sherry vinegar or lime juice

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Additional garnishes

1 avocado, pitted and sliced

Jarred mild salsa verde

Chopped cilantro

Crumbled feta (optional, not vegan)

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Line one large, rimmed baking sheet and one smaller sheet with parchment paper. Place the spinach, cilantro, jalapeño, shallot, garlic, salt and ½ cup of the vegetable broth in a food processor or blender. Blend until smooth.

Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat until shimmering. Add the rice and stir to coat. Spread the rice in an even layer on the bottom of the pot and let the rice lightly brown. This happens quickly! When the rice starts to brown, stir it and spread it out in an even layer again so that more of the rice browns.

When most of the rice has lightly browned, scrape the green purée into the rice. Stir until the rice is evenly coated with green purée and continue to cook, stirring constantly, for a minute. Add the rest of the vegetable broth to the pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to a low simmer and cover the pot. Cook the rice on a very low simmer until tender, 35 to 40 minutes.

While the rice cooks, toss the sweet potatoes in the olive oil, smoked paprika and salt until the sweet potatoes are evenly coated in oil. Arrange in a single layer on your prepared baking sheet. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, tossing halfway, until the sweet potatoes are tender and caramelizing at the edges.

Meanwhile, transfer the beans to a medium pot. Stir in the cumin and chili powder and warm over medium heat. Once the beans are simmering, cover the beans and reduce heat to maintain a very gentle simmer until you're ready to serve.

Once the rice is done cooking, remove the pot from heat. Uncover the pot and place a clean terry towel or dish towel over the pot, then recover. The towel will help absorb excess liquid as the rice continues to cook in its own steam. (If you don't have a clean towel, you can skip this step, just cover normally.) Let sit for 10 minutes.

Once the sweet potatoes are done cooking, toss the pepitas with ¼ teaspoon olive oil and a sprinkle of salt on the small baking sheet. Toast the seeds in the oven for 4 to 5 minutes, until they're turning lightly golden and making little popping noises. Set aside to cool.

Fluff the rice with a fork and season with salt if necessary. Remove beans from heat, stir in the vinegar and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Assemble your bowls: First add green rice, then use a slotted spoon or fork to transfer beans to the bowls. Top with sweet potatoes and add a few slices of avocado to each bowl. Sprinkle with toasted pepitas and cilantro and optional feta. Serve with salsa verde on the side.

RMP Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Crispy Baked Tofu with Honey-Sesame Glaze

INGREDIENTS

Brown rice

1¼ cup brown rice, preferably short grain

Roasted brussels sprouts

1½ pound Brussels sprouts

1½ tablespoons olive oil

Fine grain sea salt

Extra crispy baked tofu

1 (15 ounce) block of organic extra-firm tofu

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon reduced-sodium tamari* or soy sauce

1 tablespoon arrowroot starch or cornstarch

Spicy honey-sesame glaze

¼ cup reduced-sodium tamari or soy sauce

3 tablespoons honey (maple syrup also works)

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

1 to 3 teaspoons chili garlic sauce or sriracha

Garnish

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

Big handful fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

INSTRUCTIONS

Prep: Position your oven racks in the lower third and upper third of the oven. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Bring a large pot of water to boil for the rice. Rinse the rice in a fine mesh colander under running water and set aside.

Drain the tofu and use your palms to gently squeeze out some of the water. Slice the tofu in half lengthwise so you have two one-inch thick slabs. Transfer the tofu to a plate lined with a lint-free tea towel or paper towels. Fold the towel over one tofu slab, then place the other slab on top. Top with more towels and place something heavy on top to help the tofu drain.

