How to prevent ads from following you online

Disabling browser cookies in one way to slow down targeted advertising. (Photo: Getty Images/Ingram Publishing)

Now that you've purchased and gifted those cool gadgets for Christmas, it's time to stop those devices from following you.

No, this isn't some science-fiction nightmare where our gadgets are physically stalking us. That Amazon Echo you bought a loved one sticks with you on the web through targeted ads.

Let's say you check out a laptop or tablet on a retailer site like Amazon. Ever notice that same device pop up later in an ad on another website? Thanks to the use of browser cookies, Internet ads are becoming more personal.

In the case of gift givers, it presents a new challenge, as The Wall Street Journal reports. Between these ads and browser histories, kids are having an easier time figuring out what Santa left under the tree.

After the holiday, they're kind of annoying. And creepy. Here's how to get rid of them:

First, clear your browser data. In most cases, the option is found under Settings, then Tools, with the choice to clear your browser data. For example, in Google Chrome, click on the three dots in the top right corner, then go to More Tools followed by Clear Browsing Data. This can remove everything from browser history to passwords to those cookies behind the ads. You can choose to clear specific stuff like cookies or clear everything. If there are pages you want to save, bookmark them before clearing your browsing history.

With that done, it's time to block cookies. The process varies by browser, but here are the steps on Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Microsoft's Internet Explorer. In each case, you will block third-party cookies.

Will this get rid of every ad you come across? It might not. For example, according to Firefox maker Mozilla, you may have to allow cookies from sites you choose to visit so you can still view them correctly. But the changes should mean you will see these ads a lot less often.

You can also control the ads you see on Facebook. In Settings, users can choose to not see ads based on the websites or apps you visit, as well as whether to display social actions paired with ads, such as when you like a product or company page.

(© 2017 WLTX)