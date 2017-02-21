Huge lottery prize set to spark jackpot fever

A customer holds Powerball tickets that he purchased January 12, 2016 at Kavanagh Liquors in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Let the dreaming begin. Again. The Powerball Jackpot is now $403 million dollars. At its current level, the prize is the 10th largest in the history of the game, which is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and it has reached the level where many occasional players start buying tickets.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million.

What happens if no one wins Wednesday? Get ready to line up again on Saturday.

If you want to play you must purchase your ticket by 10 p.m.

