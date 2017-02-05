Humble hero saves life of classmate choking on hotdog

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Person of Interest in Arson Case a Columbia Firefighter
-
FInstagram for web
-
Longtime Basketball Equipment Manager Honored With Scholarship
-
Deputies: Man Boards Bus, Slaps Teen
-
Dave Chappelle Day in Columbia
-
Videos Show Great White Off Hilton Head
-
Man, Woman Found Dead in Summit Neighborhood
-
Filing a Car Damage Report with the SCDOT
-
Cutest Falcons fan
-
Psychologist lists smartest dog breeds
More Stories
-
Still No Charges in Arson That Killed Columbia WomanFeb. 5, 2017, 11:45 p.m.
-
EPIC: Brady, Patriots Win in Stunning Overtime ComebackFeb. 5, 2017, 10:34 p.m.
-
10-year-old hero saves life of classmate choking on hotdogFeb. 5, 2017, 11:55 p.m.