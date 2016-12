Thinkstock photo

Lee County (WLTX) A body of a woman was found in the woods of Lee County Wednesday morning.

According to Lee County Sheriff Simon, the body was found by hunters around 10 AM. The body appears to be a white female mid 20s-early 30s. The body was found in the Ashland section of the county near Darlington county line.

No cause of death, an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.