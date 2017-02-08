WLTX
Several Crashes Block Part of I-20 EB

wltx 8:51 AM. EST February 08, 2017

Lexington, SC (WLTX)- Trooper David Jones tells News 19 I-20 eastbound near Highway 378 is blocked after a multi-car collision, one involving a tractor trailer. 

Traffic is backed-up in the area and could be that way for some time. Troopers say there are three different crashes which is causing the problem. 

There are no major injuries. 

We have a crew heading there and will keep you updated on air and online. 

 

 

