Several Crashes Block Part of I-20 EB

Lexington, SC (WLTX)- Trooper David Jones tells News 19 I-20 eastbound near Highway 378 is blocked after a multi-car collision, one involving a tractor trailer.
Traffic is backed-up in the area and could be that way for some time. Troopers say there are three different crashes which is causing the problem.
There are no major injuries.
We have a crew heading there and will keep you updated on air and online.
(© 2017 WLTX)
