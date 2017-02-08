Several Crashes Block Part of I-20 EB

(Photo: WLTX)

Lexington, SC (WLTX)- Trooper David Jones tells News 19 I-20 eastbound near Highway 378 is blocked after a multi-car collision, one involving a tractor trailer.

Traffic is backed-up in the area and could be that way for some time. Troopers say there are three different crashes which is causing the problem.

There are no major injuries.

Troopers working to clear multi-vehicle accident on I-20 eastbound near Highway 378 in Lexington County. (Photo: SCDOT)

