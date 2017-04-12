WLTX
Close

I-26 Back Open After Fatal Crash

A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-26 in Lexington County early Thursday morning.

Roshanda Pratt, wltx 6:43 AM. EDT April 13, 2017

Lexington, SC (WLTX)-- I-26 eastbound in Lexington is back open after being shut down for several hours due to a fatal crash. 

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. in Lexington County near mile marker 113. 

Troopers say a pedestrian was in the road and was hit by a car. 

The pedestrian died. The driver of the car was not injured. 

Lanes on I-26 eastbound were shut down for some time. 

The accident is currently under investigation. The name of the pedestrian struck and killed has not been released. 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories