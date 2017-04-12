I-26 Back Open After Fatal Crash

One person is dead in a fatal accident on I-26 eastbound in Lexington County (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington, SC (WLTX)-- I-26 eastbound in Lexington is back open after being shut down for several hours due to a fatal crash.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. in Lexington County near mile marker 113.

Troopers say a pedestrian was in the road and was hit by a car.

The pedestrian died. The driver of the car was not injured.

Lanes on I-26 eastbound were shut down for some time.

The accident is currently under investigation. The name of the pedestrian struck and killed has not been released.

