'I got in' | Student Surprises Mom, Aunt with Morehouse College News

(WXIA) - A St. Louis high school student had an exciting Christmas surprise for his mother and his aunt -- and video of the reveal is going viral.

In the video, which was posted on Twitter, Barrington Lincoln tells his relatives that he has gifts for them and hands them a couple of presents.

The ladies are excited when they rip open the presents to find two Morehouse College t-shirts.

They scream with excitement and pose with the shirts and blow kisses towards Barrington.

But wait, there's more.

"You know what that means, right?" Barrington asks.

"What's that mean?" his mom responds.

"I got in."

The reaction is priceless.

"You've been holding out on us," his aunt exclaims.

Watch:

According to his Twitter account, Lincoln is class president of Lutheran High School North, a private school in St. Louis. He told 11Alive that he views Morehouse as a "paradise for a young black man seeking success."

"They not only produce some of the most well-educated African American men but they shape individuals to change the world and I wanted to be a part of that," he said.

Lincoln said he has dreams of becoming commissioner of the NBA. He said he plans to start with management consulting and work his way up from there. Atlanta, he said, had it all.

"Huge basketball market, large consulting firms(BCG, Bain) and a school that can help me get to my dream—Morehouse," he said.

Morehouse College was quick to welcome Barrington.

"Welcome Morehouse Class of 2022" it posted on its Facebook page, sharing Barrington's video.

Barrington will be the first in his family to attend the school.

© 2017 WXIA-TV