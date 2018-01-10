Ice Cream Bars Sold in Bi-Lo Stores Recalled

(WLTX) - Southeastern Grocers is issuing a voluntary recall of ice cream products due to possible listeria.

The Southern Home-branded ice cream bars were sold in 12-count packages in all BI-LO and Harvey stores in South Carolina.

Product UPC codes include:

Southern Home Orange Cream Bar – 6078801142

Southern Home Arctic Ice Cream Bar – 60788001147

Experts say the products, regardless of the “best by” date, should be thrown away or returned to any BI-LO store for a full refund.

Customers with questions should call 866-946-6349.

