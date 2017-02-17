If You're Mailed a Check That Appears to be from Walmart, Don't Cash It!

Ashwaubenon Public Safety

Scammers are always out there, trying to figure out creative ways to take advantage of you. And now police are warning of a new scam.

Police in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, say scammers are sending letters and checks that appear to be from Walmart, saying they received additional payment from you and are sending you a refund.

But police warn you not to try to cash the check or call the number on the check. Scammers are trying to access your bank account and routing numbers!

As police put it, ‘if you’re not expecting money, you won’t be getting money.’

