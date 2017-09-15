In The Kitchen With The First Lady of USC

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - News 19 is taking your tailgating experience to the next level with help from the First Lady of USC, Patricia Moore-Pastides.
Pastides shared her Sponakopita recipe with News 19's Deon Guillory.
She has published two cookbooks, Greek Revival and Greek Revival from the Garden.
Pastides new book, At Home in the Heart of the Horseshoe: Life in the University of South Carolina President's House, is coming out at the end of October. It's a coffee-table style book with more than 200 images and includes a few special recipes.
