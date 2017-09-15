In The Kitchen With The First Lady of USC

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - News 19 is taking your tailgating experience to the next level with help from the First Lady of USC, Patricia Moore-Pastides.

Pastides shared her Sponakopita recipe with News 19's Deon Guillory.

She has published two cookbooks, Greek Revival and Greek Revival from the Garden .

Pastides new book, At Home in the Heart of the Horseshoe: Life in the University of South Carolina President's House , is coming out at the end of October. It's a coffee-table style book with more than 200 images and includes a few special recipes.

